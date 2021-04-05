“Ladies Gaelic Football Needs Rule Changes To Level The Playing Field”

We received an email during the week and it goes like this:

Hi Eamonn

I have always been a lover of GAA and in particular football.

In normal times I try to attend as many club games as possible but in recent years I have started following the clubs ladies footballers.

I must say, we have some fine lady footballers in the county and the quality is on the up.

But in recent months the term ‘Levelling the playing field’ has been used to promote the ladies game.

We have seen more and more sponsorship money and tv rights for the ladies game which is all well and good, but I think if the ladies game wants to move into anywhere near the same interest to people as the mens game is, the rulebook will have to be changed to bring it to the same level as the mens game.

I would love to hear this discussed on your show…

Discussing this is Donal Barry of the Kerry Sports Hub and Chairperson of the Higher Education Colleges with the LGFA