Lack of Social Distancing in Kerry Nursing Home – November 18th, 2020

Oaklands Nursing Home in Listowel, which has had an outbreak of COVID-19, didn’t have systems in place earlier this year to facilitate social distancing while residents were dining. The Health Information and Quality Authority carried out an unannounced inspection at the nursing home on June 18th and has now published its findings. Treasa Murphy has gone through the findings. Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly gives his reaction.

