Kitten Killers – July 5th, 2019

Animal welfare groups are overrun with kittens because many of us are still not neutering and spaying our pets. Such organisations and vets have to deal with the fall out of animal neglect, as a result, but in some cases, animal cruelty that has led to the death of kittens. Wendy O’Connor of Animal Help Net Kerry spoke to Aisling O’Brien.

