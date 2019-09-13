The Kingdom Awaits – September 13th, 2019

Joe McGill presents a special Kerry Today. He speaks to Dublin fan, Joe O’Reilly, who’s offering a room for free to Kerry fans. The children of Boheshill National School in Glencar show their support for the Kingdom. Joe tells his own story of a very particular personal connection that he has to the All-Ireland final, going all the way back to the 1920s. Killian Burns and Sarah Houlihan preview the game. Róisín Fogarty from Asdee tells of the honour of bringing out the Sam Maguire Cup onto Croke Park tomorrow evening. The winner of the Radio Kerry competition in association with the County Board is announced as is the winner of the Kerry’s Colours Competition sponsored by Topline John R McCarthy’s Hardware, Kenmare.