Kind, Gentle, Respectful – the Boy who Never Gave Up – January 5th, 2021

By
Admin
-

A 17-year-old boy who was killed after falling in West Kerry on Sunday is remembered for his talent, his enthusiasm, and for his caring and kind nature. Noel Tyrrell and Alan Mulholland of Salthill/Knocknacarra GAA club in Galway pay tribute to James Harrison, who was a promising young member of the club.

