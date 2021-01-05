A 17-year-old boy who was killed after falling in West Kerry on Sunday is remembered for his talent, his enthusiasm, and for his caring and kind nature. Noel Tyrrell and Alan Mulholland of Salthill/Knocknacarra GAA club in Galway pay tribute to James Harrison, who was a promising young member of the club.
Freezing conditions continue in Kerry
Widespread ice and frost are being forecast again for tonight in Kerry with temperatures staying below freezing.Met Éireann says it will be dry with...
20 patients on trolleys in UHK
Twenty patients are waiting on trolleys in University Hospital Kerry's Emergency Department today.The Irish Nurses and Midwives' Organisation says nationally 264 people are waiting...
Gardaí investigate dog attack on cyclist in Ardfert
Gardaí in Tralee are investigating the circumstances surrounding a dog attack in Ardfert at the weekend, which resulted in a female cyclist being bitten...
School and COVID: Teachers and Parents Express Their Views – January 5th, 2021
Ann Horan of the Irish National Teachers’ Organisation and Don Myers of the Catholic Secondary Schools Parents’ Association speak to Treasa.
Kind, Gentle, Respectful – the Boy who Never Gave Up – January 5th, 2021
Footprints – January 5th, 2021
Mike Lynch of Kerry Library looks at a major incident in Listowel that made the headlines in Kerry 100 years ago this month