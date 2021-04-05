Killarney’s New Director Of Golf Aims To Make The Venue A Golfers Highlight To Play At

Killarney Golf and Fishing Club, along with every other club in the county, are looking forward to opening the course to golfers once again on April 26th.

Golf being an outdoor sport where social distancing is possible will be one of the first recreational activities to return as the country begins to move from the Level 5 lockdown.

But members in Killarney will be welcomed by a new Director of Golf in Graham Spring. The Tralee native has been announced as the new Director in recent days.

Graham spoke to Terrace Talk this evening