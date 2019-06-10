Killarney and Tralee Take a Bow for Tidiness – June 10th, 2019

The Irish Business Against Litter (IBAL) survey made uplifting reading for Killarney and Tralee. Killarney placed third nationally in the findings while Tralee jumped 25 places to take fifth place. Yvonne Quill of Killarney Looking Good, Cllr Sam Locke of Tralee Tidy Towns and Joe Moynihan of Tidy Tralee Together gave their reaction to Jerry.