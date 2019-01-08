Killarney Residential Services HIQA report – January 8th, 2019

Inclusion Ireland CEO, Sarah Lennon reacted to the HIQA report on Killarney Residential Services; it shows that the residential service for those with intellectual disabilities doesn’t have the funds to address HIQA concerns about the maintenance of the property.
14 littering convictions in Kerry in 2018
Kerry County Council secured fourteen convictions for littering in 2018.The council says all complaints relating to illegal dumping are investigated.The local authority issued 139...
Radio Kerry board plans to acquire two Munster radio stations
The board of Radio Kerry has announced plans to acquire two radio stations in Munster.The board has approved an offer to the shareholders of...
Nurses and midwives to strike for 24 hours this January
The country's nurses and midwives will strike for 24 hours on Wednesday January 30th.40 thousand members of the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation will...
Terrace Talk – January 7th, 2019
On this weeks Terrace Talk, John and Liam preview the 2019 Kerry Senior and Minor teams, Maired Fernane - Austin Stacks first lady Chairperson...
Footprints with Mike Lynch – January 8th, 2019
On the first Tuesday of every month, Mike Lynch, archivist with Kerry Library looks at events that made the headlines in the county 100...
Reeks District named in Rough Guides Six Regions on the Radar List – January...
Jens Bachem, Chair of the Mid Kerry Tourism talked about the mid-Kerry area - the Reeks District being named #3 in the world in...