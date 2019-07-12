That’s according to Brigid Quilligan who’s the manager of the Kerry Traveller Health Community Project. She was speaking in relation to a feud involving families in Ballyspillane Estate, Killarney. Violence broke out there this week.
Minister says Simon Harris acted as soon as he was aware of latest CervicalCheck...
The Finance Minister says the Health Minister acted as soon as he became aware of the latest controversy to hit CervicalCheck.It's been revealed that...
Kerry Euromillions winner has come forward
The winner of half a million euro in last week's Euromillions, who bought their ticket in Fossa, Killarney has come forward.The lucky punter has...
New current account and universal ATM card to be rolled out at Cara and...
Cara and Killarney Credit Unions are among 36 credit unions nationally that will be rolling out a new current account this October.The account will...
Minister Donohoe on Valentia, Globalisation and Preparing for Brexit – July 12th, 2019
The Minister for Finance and Public Expenditure is speaking in Valentia to commemorate the transmission of the first transatlantic cable which was sent from...
Killarney Feud Should Have Been Taken More Seriously – July 11th, 2019
That’s according to Brigid Quilligan who’s the manager of the Kerry Traveller Health Community Project. She was speaking in relation to a feud involving...
Pa & Timmy MacGillycuddy – July 10th, 2019
On In Conversation with Joe McGill this; Pa MacGillycuddy, with his Son Timmy, carrying on the art of farriery, now in its third generation...