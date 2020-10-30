Killarney Community Rallies Round Grieving Family – October 30th, 2020

By
Admin
-

Tim Jones of Tim Jones Butchers, Killarney joins Jerry to talk about the fundraising and house rescue that the community carried out for the family of the late Joanne Downey, who was tragically killed in road traffic accident on the Killarney Bypass in July.

