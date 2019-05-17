Killarney Candidates’ Election Debate – May 16th, 2019

John Buckley of Sinn Féin, Independent Cllr Brendan Cronin, Cllr Michael Gleeson of the Kerry Independent Alliance, Independent Cllr Donal Grady, Independent Cllr Maura Healy-Rae, Fianna Fáil Cllr Niall Kelleher, Marie Moloney of Labour, Independent candidate Niall Botty O’Callaghan and Fine Gael Cllr John Sheahan took part in the Kerry Today debate. Fianna Fáil’s Neily O’Connor is also running in the Killarney Electoral Area.