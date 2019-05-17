Killarney Candidates’ Election Debate – May 16th, 2019

John Buckley of Sinn Féin, Independent Cllr Brendan Cronin, Cllr Michael Gleeson of the Kerry Independent Alliance, Independent Cllr Donal Grady, Independent Cllr Maura Healy-Rae, Fianna Fáil Cllr Niall Kelleher, Marie Moloney of Labour, Independent candidate Niall Botty O’Callaghan and Fine Gael Cllr John Sheahan took part in the Kerry Today debate. Fianna Fáil’s Neily O’Connor is also running in the Killarney Electoral Area.
No complaint in relation to the supplementary register of voters has been received by the County Registrar or Kerry County Council.Yesterday, it was revealed...
University Hospital Kerry is among 36 health care facilities that could be hit with strike action next month. Hospital support workers have voted overwhelmingly for...
Listowel local election candidate John O'Sullivan says it's his view that wind energy developments in North Kerry are outside the control of the county...
The family of a young girl who died in a Scartaglin road accident say they don’t forgive the accused.14-year-old Caitlin Taylor of Gouldshill, Mallow...
Political correspondent with the Irish Independent, John Downing examines the week in politics.
