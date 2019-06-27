The Kilflynn Fairy Festival is taking place this weekend. ’Queen of the fairies’ Edel Lawlor joined us to tell us all about it.
High temperature warning kicks in for Kerry
A yellow weather warning has just come into effect for Kerry and other parts of the west and south.Temperatures are expected to hit as...
Closure of Cork Mail Centre will have no implications for Kerry
The closure of the Cork Mail Centre will have no implications for Kerry.An Post says the closure is due to a drop in postal...
Tralee vet says Irish greyhound industry has serious questions to answer
A Tralee-based vet says serious questions need to be answered by those involved in the Irish greyhound industry.An RTE Investigates programme revealed that a...
Cannabis for Medicinal Reasons now Allowed – June 27th, 2019
The Minister for Health, Simon Harris has signed legislation to allow for the operation of the Medicinal Cannabis Access Programme on a pilot basis....
Ugly Truths Confront Greyhound Industry – June 27th, 2019
An RTE Investigates programme revealed that a review carried out on behalf by the Irish Greyhound Board found 16,000 greyhounds are born here annually...
The Kilflynn Fairy Festival – June 25th, 2019
The Kilflynn Fairy Festival is taking place this weekend. ’Queen of the fairies’ Edel Lawlor joined us to tell us all about it.