Almost half of Listowel MD social housing applicants want one-bed accommodation
Almost half of the approved applicants on the social housing waiting list in the Listowel Municipal District are seeking a one-bed property. 753 people are...
Kerry County Council to open Book of Condolences for late Brendan Grace in Killarney
Kerry County Council will open a Book of Condolences for the late Brendan Grace in Killarney tomorrow. It'll be based at Killarney Municipal District Office...
Traveller group says Killarney feud should have been taken more seriously
A group representing the Traveller Community in Kerry says a feud involving families in Killarney should have been taken more seriously a year ago. The...
Pa & Timmy MacGillycuddy – July 10th, 2019
On In Conversation with Joe McGill this; Pa MacGillycuddy, with his Son Timmy, carrying on the art of farriery, now in its third generation...
Beef Plan Farmers Protest Against Mercosur Deal – July 10th, 2019
Dermot O’Brien, chair of the Kerry Beef Plan Movement and also chair for the south-west region, spoke ahead of his group’s protest outside Leinster...
Kevin Barry on Celebrating the Wildness of our West – July 11th, 2019
One of Ireland’s most gifted novelists talks about his love of the west of Ireland, his new novel and the magic of the Dingle...