Sir Philip Green, Brett Kavanaugh and Ronaldo have all been accused of crimes but not tried or convicted. Yet everybody on social media assumes they’re guilty. Is this becoming a dangerous trend? John Galvin, Chair of the Kerry Law Society reacts.
Voter turnout in Kerry down so far
Voter turnout in Kerry up to lunchtime was down compared to previous elections and referendums.In Tralee turnout is reported to be 11%, Killarney is...
Descendants of first MP to speak Irish in Westminster express pride in ancestor
The descendants of a West Kerry MP are very proud of his achievements of being the first person to speak Irish in Westminster.Thomas O'Donnell...
Kerry Councillor says process to turn vacant properties into social housing is taking too...
The process to turn vacant properties into social housing is taking too long.That's the view of Kerry County Councillor Niall Kelleher.He was commenting after...
Is being a ‘keyboard judge’ becoming a dangerous trend?
Sir Philip Green, Brett Kavanaugh and Ronaldo have all been accused of crimes but not tried or convicted. Yet everybody on social media assumes...
In Business – October 25th
This week Mary Mullins spoke to Senator Pádraig Ó Céidigh about his Perjury and Related Offences Bill 2018 and how it could reform insurance....
Agritime – October 25th 2018
Aisling O'Brien asks will there ever be a female President of the IFA, she hears about efforts to set up a Knowledge Transfer Group...