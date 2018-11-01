Kerry’s World Angling Champions

We were joined by a group of Kerry people who have recently been at the World Angling Championships. They were Alison O’Sullivan and her son Finn Healy from Tralee, Owen Foley from Keel and Richard Gormley from Tarbert.
Labour Court says former employee of Kerry hotel denied natural justice
The Labour Court has recommended that the five star Park Hotel in Kenmare pay 90 thousand euro to a former general manager.The case...
Fireworks thrown from cars in North Kerry force people to seek cover
People, including children out trick or treating, were forced to run for cover last night in a north Kerry village after lit fireworks were...
Kerry Fire and Rescue Service respond to twenty call outs on Halloween night
Kerry Fire and Rescue Service had a busy Halloween night.In all there were 20 call outs to bon fires around the county last night.There...
Promising News for Kerryman Seriously Injured in France – November 1st, 2018
Recently Kieran Clifford spoke on the show about her cousin, Mike Curran from Waterville, who was seriously injured when he was struck by a...
Best Practice Guidelines for Charities and Fundraisers Calling to Homes – November 1st, 2018
Scott Kelly is chief operations officer with Charities Institute Ireland.
Too Late? TV Inspector Calls to Listener’s Home at 9.30pm – November 1st, 2018
Seamus Boland, chief executive of Irish Rural Link gave his response to the listener’s experience. The inspector also called to the house on the...