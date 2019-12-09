Kerry’s Tourism Year – December 9th, 2019





So what can we learn from the tourism year that was? Jerry spoke to Patrick O’Donoghue, CEO of the Gleneagle Group, Mark Sullivan of the Rose Hotel in Tralee, Helen McDwyer of Kenmare Chamber of Tourism and Commerce and to Caroline Boland of Dingle Peninsula Tourism Alliance.

