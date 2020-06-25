Kerry’s COVID-19 Community Response Forum: Episode 7 – June 25th, 2020

By
Admin
-

Jerry speaks to Córa Carrig from the Kerry Recreation and Sports Partnership, Aidan Kelly of Baile Mhuire Day Care Centre Tralee and Catherine Lenihan from Knocknagoshel Meals on Wheels to discuss how they are adapting their services to the current climate.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR