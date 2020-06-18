Jerry speaks to Joseph McCrohan of the Rural Social Scheme and TÚS manager with the South Kerry Development Partnership and Robert Carey, Community Development manager with North, East and West Kerry Development about the services they are helping provide. The services include a laptop loan scheme, distributing play packs to estates, and the supply of hygiene products to people living in direct provision. The freephone number for the phone number is 1800 807 009.
Emergency services respond to accident near Waterville
The Coast Guard, the Shannon Rescue 115 Helicopter and the ambulance service are at the scene of an accident near Waterville.A woman who was...
Kerry family had €9.7 million winning lotto ticket in a handbag for almost a...
A Kerry family had a €9.7 million winning lotto ticket in a handbag for almost a week before checking it.The National Lottery says the...
Castleisland man pays tribute to late friend Detective Garda Colm Horkan
A Castleisland man has paid tribute to Detective Garda Colm Horkan who was shot dead while on duty in Roscommon.Last night Detective Garda Colm...
Kerry’s COVID-19 Community Response Forum: Episode 6 – June 18th, 2020
Sinn Féin President Warns Against Proposed Coalition – June 18th, 2020
Jerry speaks to President of Sinn Féin, Mary Lou McDonald who voices her concerns as members of Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Green...
Remembering the Listowel Mutiny – June 18th, 2020
Jerry is joined by Robert Bennett from Ennistymon and Robert Pearse from Listowel to pay tribute to RIC Constable Jeremiah Mee who stood up...