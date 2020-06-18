Kerry’s COVID-19 Community Response Forum: Episode 6 – June 18th, 2020

By
Admin
-

Jerry speaks to Joseph McCrohan of the Rural Social Scheme and TÚS manager with the South Kerry Development Partnership and Robert Carey, Community Development manager with North, East and West Kerry Development about the services they are helping provide. The services include a laptop loan scheme, distributing play packs to estates, and the supply of hygiene products to people living in direct provision. The freephone number for the phone number is 1800 807 009.

