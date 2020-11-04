Kerry TD Defends Tánaiste – November 4th, 2020

Yesterday, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar made a statement and faced questions from opposition following the revelation that he shared IMO documents with the NAGP. The Deputy Government Chief Whip and Fine Gael TD, Brendan Griffin joined Jerry to discuss his position on his party leader’s controversy.

