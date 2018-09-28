Are Kerry pubs too cold?

By
Admin
-

We got a comment from a listener which sparked a lot of reaction with regards to Kerry pubs and restaurants being cold. So are some publicans too mean to put the heating on? Publican Billy O’Shea reacts to this along with a comment that was in The Star regarding giving free pints to people who are willing to surrender their phones while in the pub.

