Owen O’Shea and Gordon Revington spoke to Jerry about their new book, ‘A Century of Politics in the Kingdom’.
Tralee man facing 30 charges, including alleged assault of a garda, granted bail
A Tralee man facing 30 charges, including the alleged assault of a garda, has been granted bail.30-year-old William O'Brien of 66 Sunday's Well, Tralee...
Works to tackle Tralee water leakage get underway
Works have started on improving the Tralee water supply by tackling the high levels of leakage.It's estimated two-thirds of water supplied to the county...
Fine Gael HQ expected to add second candidate to contest General Election in Kerry
Fine Gael headquarters are expected to add a second candidate to contest the General Election in Kerry.Last night at the party's Kerry convention, Junior...
Liadh Ní Riada on her Presidential Election Campaign – October 22nd, 2018
The Sinn Féin presidential election candidate spoke to Jerry about her campaign with four days to go to the election.
We Live in Fear of Our Home Flooding for the Third Time – October...
Arthur and Liene Gabrielyn live in Gortacrissane in Listowel bought their home in 2010 and were never notified that the house was built in...
Kerry Politics: The Power, the Glory, Infighting & Castration Threats – October 22nd, 2018
