Kerry People playing the tourist – March 11th, 2019

By
Admin
-

A group of Kerry people got to play the role of the tourist on Slea Head on Saturday and despite the weather, they raised €13,000 for the Kerry Hospice. Marian Kennedy from the Inch/Annascaul branch was involved and spoke to us about how they got on.

