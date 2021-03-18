Kerry Month of Enterprise: The Role of Rural Development Companies – March 18th, 2021

March is the Kerry Month of Enterprise. This short month-long feature examines the supports available for entrepreneurs. Today IRD Duhallow, North East and West Kerry Development, and South Kerry Development Partnership set out what they can do to help businesses. Louise Bourke is enterprise officer with IRD Duhallow, Aoife O’Reilly is network manager for South Kerry Skillnet, and Elaine Kennedy is enterprise and social enterprise officer with NEWKD.