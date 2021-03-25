Dónal Mac an tSíthigh, Development Executive with Údarás na Gaeltachta outlines the different supports available and the various workshops they’ve organised this month as part of Kerry Month of Enterprise:
3 COVID related deaths, 606 cases with fewer than five in Kerry
There's been three more deaths related to COVID-19.Of the deaths reported today, 2 occurred in March and 1 in February.There has been a total...
Two MDs in Kerry each seeking the return of renowned vessel
Two municipal districts in Kerry are each seeking the return of a renowned vessel.Last week, Fine Gael councillor in Tralee Jim Finucane said that,...
Kerry Beef Plan rep calls for independent meat regulator
The Chair of the Kerry branch of the Beef Plan Movement is calling for an independent regulator to be appointed for the meat industry.Although...
Kerry Month of Enterprise – March 25th, 2021
Alastair Campbell on the need for leadership – March 25th, 2021
Alastair Campbell, former Director of Communications for then UK Prime Minister Tony Blair, spoke to Jerry about the need for leadership as we transition...