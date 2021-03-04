Kerry Month of Enterprise Gets Underway – March 4th, 2021

By
Admin
-

March is Kerry Month of Enterprise and despite the pandemic, there are still many events including training and programmes to support entrepreneurs. Bridget Fitzgerald is Kerry County Council’s economic development officer and Tomás Hayes is head of the Local Enterprise Office for Kerry. Today is the start of a weekly feature on Kerry Today promoting enterprise in the county which will continue until April 1st.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR