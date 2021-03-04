March is Kerry Month of Enterprise and despite the pandemic, there are still many events including training and programmes to support entrepreneurs. Bridget Fitzgerald is Kerry County Council’s economic development officer and Tomás Hayes is head of the Local Enterprise Office for Kerry. Today is the start of a weekly feature on Kerry Today promoting enterprise in the county which will continue until April 1st.
SIPTU members at Tralee hospital to be balloted for strike action
SIPTU members at a Tralee hospital are to be balloted for strike action.The staff work at the Bons Secours Hospital.SIPTU says it will hold...
Council to build houses on part of former Pretty Polly site in Killarney
Houses are to be built on part of the former Pretty Polly and Sara Lee site in Killarney. The 7.4-acre site and derelict building has...
Claim Killarney residential road being used as a racing track
Over a third of traffic on a quiet residential road in Killarney town is exceeding the speed limit.That was the finding of a traffic...
Kerry Month of Enterprise Gets Underway – March 4th, 2021
Availability of Fireworks – March 4th, 2021
Fireworks were fired at gardaí during the riot in Dublin last Saturday. They were also used during the illegal street party in Limerick on...
Praise for Sneem’s Vaccine Administration Plan – March 4th, 2021
The community’s response has been praised by local councillor Norma Moriarty. She, GP Hernan Ganzo, and retired GP Paddy Malone speak to Jerry.