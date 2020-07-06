Kerry Minister Under Fire for Funding Tweet – July 6th, 2020





Minister for Education Norma Foley came under fire last Friday for a tweet welcoming emergency funding for Dromclough National School, Listowel. Jerry discusses the fallout from that tweet with former journalist and author, Donal Hickey and Fianna Fáil councillor Michael Cahill.

