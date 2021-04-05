Kerry Man To Start The Aintree Grand National This Weekend

In the last hour we have seen the running of the Irish Grand National in Fairyhouse.

The horse race that stands out to so many on the calendar and one of the showpieces of the sport.

There will be Kerry interest in English Grand National in Aintree next Saturday, with the likes of Jack Kennedy and Bryan Cooper expected to ride in the race, but what about another Kerry connection who has one of the most important roles on the race track.

A native of Tralee, Robert Supple is the man who raises the flag and officially starts the race at Aintree and is no stranger to every racecourse in England and started every race at the recent Cheltenham Festival.

Eamonn spoke to Robert on Monday evenings Terrace Talk