Zoe Uí Fhaoláin Green, facilitator on the project, joins Aisling on the show
Eight deaths and 10 new cases of Covid-19 but no new Kerry cases
Eight more people with COVID-19 have died in the Republic. The death toll here now stands at 1,658, while 10 new cases have also been...
800 cars turned around at Garda checkpoints in Kerry over past two days
800 cars were turned around at Garda checkpoints throughout Kerry over the past two days.Garda Kathy Murphy says many people took a chance and...
Gorse fires across Kerry
A unit of the fire brigade is currently on route to a gorse fire in the Caherciveen area.The fire service has also reported gorse...
Episode 10: Iron Pulley – June 2nd, 2020
Curator of Kerry County Museum, Helen O’Carroll tells the story of the iron pulley wheel that was found in Ballymullen Jail. Was it used...
Kerry Local Creative Youth Partnership project for Cruinniú ba nÓg – June 2nd, 2020
Zoe Uí Fhaoláin Green, facilitator on the project, joins Aisling on the show
Interiors Advice – June 2nd, 2020
Interiors Advice with Ruth O'Grady