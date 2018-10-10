Niamh O’Shea is the chair of the Kerry branch of the Irish Hotels’ Federation and general manager of the Killarney Park Hotel. She’s been reacting to the Government’s decision to increase the VAT rate for the sector.
North Kerry murder trial hears deceased man suffered catastrophic injuries
The prosecution in the murder trial of a north Kerry farmer says it will be alleged he rammed the car of another farmer multiple...
Second funeral service for Emma Mhic Mhathúna underway in Dublin
The second funeral service for Emma Mhic Mhathúna is underway in Dublin.The 37-year-old mother of five, who lived in Baile na nGall in...
Brendan Griffin accuses Michael Healy-Rae of hypocrisy over tourism VAT rate
The Minister of State for Tourism has accused constituency rival Michael Healy-Rae of hypocrisy in a row over the tourism and hospitality VAT rate....
Kerry TDs Give Their Verdicts on Budget 2019 – October 10th, 2018
Fine Gael TD and Junior Minister Brendan Griffin, Fianna Fáil TD John Brassil, Sinn Féin deputy John Brassil and independent TDs Danny and Michael...
Kerry Hotel Body Reacts to VAT Increase – October 10th, 2018
