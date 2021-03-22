Alan Finn is joined by Trish and Ger of Boyles of Killorglin for plenty of tips and advice on how to have your garden blooming this season!
Erosion protection measures for Kerry coast may have unintended effects
Any measures to protect the Kerry coast from erosion need to be mindful of unintended effects.That’s according to Dr Michael O'Shea, a research fellow...
Claims Climate Action Bill contains no specific mention of liquefied natural gas ban
There are claims the Climate Action Bill contains no specific mention of a ban on importing liquefied natural gas.People Before Profit Socialist Party TD...
Kerry TD seeking for COVID-19 restrictions to take county’s low rate into account
A Kerry TD is seeking for any review of COVID-19 restrictions to take the county’s relatively low transmission rates into account.Sinn Féin’s Pa Daly...
Kerry Chef Goes Viral – March 19th, 2021
A chef from Duagh has gone viral with his bacon and cabbage recipe, shown on Jamie Oliver's Instagram page. John Relihan says his mother...
The Kerry Garden Show 2021 | Episode 3
Alan Finn is joined by Trish and Ger of Boyles of Killorglin for plenty of tips and advice on how to have your garden...