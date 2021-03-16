Alan Finn is joined by Trish and Ger of Boyles of Killorglin for plenty of tips and advice on how to have your garden blooming this season!
Gardai seize drugs worth €45,000 in Tralee
Gardaí have seized €45,000 worth of suspected drugs in Tralee.At around 11.30 last night Gardaí in the Kerry Divisional Drugs Unit, assisted by Tralee...
Four due before Killarney Court in relation to violent disorder incident
Four men are due to appear in Killarney court this morning in relation to a violent disorder incident.As part of Operation Spider, a policing...
Council denies Limerick local authority got to name a Kerry greenway
Kerry County Council is denying that Limerick City and County Council got to name a greenway in Kerry.The local authority was responding to Fianna...
AstraZeneca: What We Know So Far – March 15th, 2021
Dr Peter Stuart of the Department of Biological and Pharmaceutical Sciences at Munster Technological University. He has been given EPA funding to research the...
I Am The Walrus – March 15th, 2021
The first sighting of a walrus in Ireland was made yesterday on Valentia Island by Alan Houlihan and his 5-year-old daughter, Muireann. Alan and...