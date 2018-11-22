Kerry Footballer Fined After Assaulting Gardaí – November 22nd, 2018

Kerry footballer Kevin McCarthy has avoided jail after assaulting two gardaí.

The 24-year-old of Gortnatona, Kilcummin had pleaded guilty at Tralee District Court to assaulting two gardaí and another man on St Stephen’s Day last year in Castleisland. Mary Mullins was in court for the hearing

http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/2111_footballer.mp3