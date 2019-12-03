Kerry Farmer’s Manslaughter Sentence Increased – December 3rd, 2019

By
Admin
-

The Court of Appeal has increased the sentence given to a North Kerry farmer for manslaughter. In November 2018, 64-year-old Michael Ferris of Rattoo, Ballyduff was found guilty by a jury of the manslaughter of Anthony O’Mahony at Rattoo on April 4th, 2017. Southern Regional Correspondent with The Irish Times, Barry Roche was at the sitting in Cork yesterday.

