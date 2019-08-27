Tim Buckley has written a poem about the Kerry team. Tim works in Parknasilla and recited it for guests.
Tourist rescued following fall on Carraunthohill
A German tourist has been rescued following a fall on Carraunthohill.It's understood the alarm was raised around 3 o'clock this afternoon, after she fell...
14 Roses take to the stage tonight
14 Roses will take to the stage of the Dome tonight.They are among 32 women from all over the world bidding to become the...
Funding allocated for provision of localised hackney service in Kerry
Funding has been allocated for the provision of a localised hackney service in Kerry.Under a pilot scheme, the National Transport Authority (NTA) is offering...
The Legal Lowdown with Miriam McGillycuddy – August 27th, 2019
Kerry Fan Poetry – August 27th, 2019
Meet the Roses Part 2 – August 27th, 2019
Three Rose of Tralee contestants, Meath Rose Meghan Byrne, Sydney Rose Rebecca Mazza and Arizona Rose Kayla Gray came into studio this morning, along with...