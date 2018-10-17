Kerry County Council’s Apology 72 Years on – October 17th, 2018

In February 1946, Peggy McCarthy died in childbirth after being refused entry into Listowel and Tralee hospitals. She was refused treatment because she was unmarried. The hospitals were run by Kerry County Council but had a Catholic ethos. On Monday, Cathoirleach of Kerry County Council, Cllr Norma Foley issued an apology to the McCarthy family following a request by Cllr Mike Kennelly.

http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/1710_NormaPeggy.mp3