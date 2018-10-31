The National Broadband Plan is in chaos. However, one Kerry company is showing what can be done in delivering better internet access to rural Ireland. Jerry spoke to Gerard O’Sullivan, business development manager of Ivertec based on Cahersiveen and John Kennedy of www.siliconrepublic.com
The Kerry Company That’s Brought Broadband to the Black Valley – October 31st, 2018
