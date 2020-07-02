Jerry hears from Jerry Kennelly of Tweak.com and the Junior Entrepreneur Programme. Tweak.com is providing free templates for business to use as they recover from the impact of COVID-19.
Kerry TD believes geographical spread a factor behind him not receiving Junior Ministry
The former Minister for Tourism and Sport Brendan Griffin believes the issue of geographical spread was a factor behind him not receiving a Junior...
Research shows burning of solid fuels continues to impact Killarney’s air quality
The burning of solid fuels continues to impact air quality in Killarney, according to research published by Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).It shows there was...
Councillors agree to transfer Tralee land to approved housing body
Kerry County Councillors have agreed to transfer a plot of local authority land in Tralee to an approved housing body.The plot at Chamfers Place...
Kerry Company Supporting Global Business Recovery – July 2nd, 2020
Brendan Griffin Reacts to Loss of Junior Ministry – July 2nd, 2020
Fine Gael TD for Kerry Brendan Griffin speaks to Jerry following the news yesterday he would not be retaining his position as a junior...
KDYS Slot – July 1st, 2020
Pride Week - two young Kerry people discuss their experience of attending the KDYS LGBTQ group. Deirdre spoke to Trina Moriarty Flynn and Kaplan...