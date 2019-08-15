Kerry College of Further Education and Training – August 15th, 2019

University isn’t the only option these days if you want to pursue education, training and career advancement. The three managers of KCFE’s new campus locations outlined what is available. Con O’Sullivan of the Tralee Monavalley Campus, Mary Lucey, of the Tralee Clash Road/Denny Street Campus and Stephen Goulding of the Listowel Campus spoke to Jerry.

