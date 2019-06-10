Kerry Co-op Chair Speaks Ahead of AGM Vote – June 10th, 2019

By
Admin
-

The board of Kerry Co-op, which is the largest shareholder in Kerry Group, signed off on a voluntary scheme which would allow shareholders cash in their shares.
Members will vote on the initiative at the co-op’s AGM on June 19th. Co-op chairman Mundy Hayes spoke to Jerry.

