Mary Johnston, Marriage and Relationship counsellor with Accord
Kerry TD reveals whistleblower’s concerns for UHK in Dáil
A Kerry TD has revealed a whistleblower’s claims about UHK while speaking in the Dáil this afternoon.Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly claims hospital management...
Man appears in court following €85,000 drug seizure
A man has appeared in court following the seizure of €85,000 worth of drugs in Tralee.The case has been adjourned until next week.31-year-old Daniel...
Kerry among the most exposed counties to COVID and Brexit impacts
A new report has shown that Kerry is one of the most exposed counties when it comes to COVID-19 and Brexit impacts.The Central Bank's...
2020: The Year for Supersized Veg? – October 23rd, 2020
That’s according to the Guardian newspaper which says a number of world records have been set this year for supersized vegetables. It’s been a...
Double Dolphin Delight – October 23rd, 2020
Caroline Corkery, Margaret Gilbert and Bridget Flynn describe their encounter with two bottlenose dolphins in Fenit this week.
Call from the Dáil – October 23rd, 2020
Michael O’Regan examines the week in politics