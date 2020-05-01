Home Econmics teacher Jo McGrath telss Deirdre how she is keeping her pupils busy during lockdown
KCC Chief Executive appeals to people to abide by restrictions over May Bank Holiday
The Chief Executive of Kerry County Council is appealing to people to continue to abide by the COVID-19 restrictions this May Bank Holiday weekend.Moira...
Circus staff stranded in Kerry pen poignant thank you letter to the county
Circus staff stranded in Kerry have written a poignant thank you letter to the people of the county.Circus Vegas, which had arrived in the...
European court finds that Shannon LNG does not have valid planning permission
A European court says that Shannon LNG does not have valid planning permission.The European Court of Justice has published its opinion following the legal...
How do you keep children busy during lockdown? – May 1st, 2020
Home Econmics teacher Jo McGrath telss Deirdre how she is keeping her pupils busy during lockdown
Veterinary Matters – May 1st, 2020
Danny the Vet joins Deirdre for Veterinary Matters
Circus Vegas – May 1st, 2020
The people of Circus Vegas arrived in Tralee in March, and have been here since due to the lockdown. Deirdre speaks to Jim Finucane...