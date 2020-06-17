KDYS Youth Slot: Youth employment and the impact on thhis by Covid – June 17th, 2020

Can young people still get summer jobs and the importance of work experience to students. Joining Deirdre is Nicola O’Sullivan, KDYS HR Manager, Christopher O’Sullivan, a 3rd level student from Kenmare, & Leanne O’Grady, a 3rd level student from Caastlegregory

