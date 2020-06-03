We hear about the Yo Club, a social club from 6th class pupils to help them make new friends before they start secondary school. Deirdre spoke to Trish Mulvihill, who runs it, and pupils Maggie Mahoney and Rachel Neylon who are members
Three deaths and 47 new cases of COVID-19 but no new Kerry cases
Three more people with COVID-19 have died in the Republic. The death toll here now stands at 1,659, while 47 new cases have also...
Kerry councillor calls for restart grants for B&Bs
A Kerry councillor is calling for B&Bs to be eligible for the Government’s Restart grant for small businesses.Fianna Fáil Cllr Breandán Fitzgerald, who runs...
123 people fined in Kerry for parking in disabled bays
Over €20,000 was collected in Kerry last year through fines issued to people who parked or stopped in disabled bays.123 people were fined for...
Frontline Shoutouts – June 3rd, 2020
To the Medical teams, Gardai, Cleaners, Security guards, Supermarket and Grocery store staff, media teams, emergency services, pharmacies, financial institutions … to all providing...
A Problem Shared – June 3rd, 2020
Every Wednesday, Val and Tony give their perspective on listeners’ problems.
100% Rise to Kerry Gardaí Text Service – June 3rd, 2020
See Something, Say Something is a service operated by the Tralee and Killarney Garda Divisions. People who’ve witnessed anti-social behaviour may text TRALEE followed...