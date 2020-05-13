Deirdre speaks to two members of the KDYS, Nicole (Listowel Art Group) & Kayla (Cafe Caint)
Niece of Monsignor Hugh O’Flaherty says he’d have stood up for Cahersiveen asylum seekers
Kerry TD Norma Foley hopes to question the Justice Minister about the direct provision centre in Cahersiveen.The Fianna Fáil deputy is a member of...
Drop in number of people in Kerry receiving COVID-19 welfare payments
There’s been a slight drop in the number of people in Kerry receiving COVID-19 related payments from the Department of Employment Affairs and Social...
Over a quarter of Kerry employers availing of Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme
Over a quarter of Kerry employers are availing of the COVID-19 Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme.That’s according to figures released by the Revenue Commissioners.The Temporary...
Pearl Dineen is the niece of Monsignor Hugh O’Flaherty, the Vatican Pimpernel, who helped save the lives of 6,500 Jews and Allied soldiers during...
KDYS Slot – May 13th, 2020
Deirdre speaks to two members of the KDYS, Nicole (Listowel Art Group) & Kayla (Cafe Caint)
Drive-thru Mass! – May 13th, 2020
Parish Priest of Moyvane Fr.Kevin McNamara has found a way to reach out to his parishiners