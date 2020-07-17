KDYS Slot: KDYS Garda Youth Diversion Project – July 15th, 2020

How the KDYS Garda Youth Diversion Project has helped countless numbers of young people in Kerry to overcome difficulties and get their lives back on track after going down the wrong track. ‘Boris’ a teenager from Tralee has dropped out of school and was constantly in trouble with the gardai. After getting involved in this project, and with the help of youth worker Mark O’Donoghue, he’s now back in school, working part-time during the summer and out of trouble. Deirdre spoke to both them.