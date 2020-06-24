On this week’s KDYS slot we meet Siobhan O’Byrne from Killorglin, who was having a tough time as a teenager until she joined KDYS and was put on the right path. Deirdre also speaks to Alfie Hughes from KDYS
Friends, family and neighbours of missing man continuing their search in West Kerry
Family, friends and neighbours of a man missing in West Kerry are continuing their search this afternoon.It’s feared that John Cunningham, who’s in his...
Healy-Raes open to talks if programme for government unsuccessful
Both of Kerry’s independent TDs say they are open to talks if the programme for government is rejected.Michael Healy-Rae says there are other options...
Permission granted to demolish derelict ice plant in Dingle
Kerry County Council has granted permission for the demolition of the existing derelict ice plant building in Dingle.The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the...
KDYS Slot – June 24th, 2020
Medical Matters – June 24th, 2020
General queries with Dr.Eamonn Shanahan
Picking Periwinkles – June 24th, 2020
Picking Periwinkles is a favourite summer time activity for some, but where is the best place to find them? Darach Ó Murchú from West...