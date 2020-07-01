Pride Week – two young Kerry people discuss their experience of attending the KDYS LGBTQ group. Deirdre spoke to Trina Moriarty Flynn and Kaplan Carter O’Flynn, both from Tralee about how joining this group has given them a renewed sense of belonging
Three more deaths and six new cases of Covid-19
Three more people in the Republic have died from Covid-19.This brings the death toll in this country to a total of 25, 477.The Department...
Ballygarry House Hotel is first in Ireland to attain Fáilte Ireland COVID-19 Safety Charter
Tralee’s Ballygarry House Hotel and Spa has become the first hotel in Ireland to be accredited with the Fáilte Ireland COVID-19 Safety Charter for...
Speculation that Kerry Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin will not receive junior ministry roles
Kerry Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin will not be retaining his role as Minister of State for Tourism and Sport.He tweeted a short time...
KDYS Slot – July 1st, 2020
Elder Home Share – July 1st, 2020
Would you be willing to share your home with an elderly person, rent free - in exchange for keeping them company? Saoirse Sheridan from...
Medical Matters – July 1st, 2020
This weeks topic with Dr.Eamonn Shanahan is skin cancer