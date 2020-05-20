Padraig O’Donovan a CBDAI Project Worker joins Deirdre to discuss drug & alcohol issues
11 more people die as a result of COVID-19
11 more people have died as a result of COVID-19 in the Republic.The death toll from the virus now stands at 1,571.64 more cases...
€51 million in grant aid committed to Kerry roadworks programme
€51 million in grant aid has been committed to the roadworks programme for Kerry.Kerry County Council has announced its restarting the delivery of the...
Number of confirmed Kerry COVID-19 cases decreases for fifth week in a row
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kerry has decreased for the fifth week in a row. This is according to data released by...
Reaction to Minister Flanagan’s Apology – May 20th, 2020
Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley spoke to Jerry. Azwar Fuard who lives in the temporary reception centre in Cahersiveen – which is at the...
A Problem Shared – May 20th, 2020
A listener has been very close to her daughter-in-law. The problem is that the marriage to the listener’s son has broken up. Should she...
Living in Towns and Villages in a COVID-19 Alert World – May 20th, 2020
Anluan Dunne is with the Kerry Cycling Campaign and Tom Quane owns Skelper Quane’s bar in Blennerville. They discussed how public spaces in towns...