Justice Minister Apologises for Cahersiveen Reception Centre Controversy – May 20th, 2020

The Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan apologised over the manner in which asylum seekers living in Dublin were moved to Cahersiveen and the lack of consultation with the public. There has been an outbreak of COVID-19 at the temporary reception centre which is located in the former Skellig Star Hotel in Cahersiveen.

