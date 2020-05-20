Justice Minister Apologises for Cahersiveen Reception Centre Controversy – May 20th, 2020

The Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan apologised over the manner in which asylum seekers living in Dublin were moved to Cahersiveen and the lack of consultation with the public. There has been an outbreak of COVID-19 at the temporary reception centre which is located in the former Skellig Star Hotel in Cahersiveen.
11 more people die as a result of COVID-19
11 more people have died as a result of COVID-19 in the Republic.The death toll from the virus now stands at 1,571.64 more cases...
€51 million in grant aid committed to Kerry roadworks programme
€51 million in grant aid has been committed to the roadworks programme for Kerry.Kerry County Council has announced its restarting the delivery of the...
Number of confirmed Kerry COVID-19 cases decreases for fifth week in a row
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kerry has decreased for the fifth week in a row. This is according to data released by...
Reaction to Minister Flanagan’s Apology – May 20th, 2020
Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley spoke to Jerry. Azwar Fuard who lives in the temporary reception centre in Cahersiveen – which is at the...
A Problem Shared – May 20th, 2020
A listener has been very close to her daughter-in-law. The problem is that the marriage to the listener’s son has broken up. Should she...
Living in Towns and Villages in a COVID-19 Alert World – May 20th, 2020
Anluan Dunne is with the Kerry Cycling Campaign and Tom Quane owns Skelper Quane’s bar in Blennerville. They discussed how public spaces in towns...