Justice at Last for Joanne Hayes – December 21st, 2020

Last Friday, at the High Court, the Minister for Justice and the Garda Commissioner apologised to Joanne Hayes for the appalling hurt and distress caused to her and her family. The Abbeydorney woman was wrongly accused of murdering a baby found on a beach near Cahersiveen in 1984. The statement was made in court as Ms Hayes and her family settled an action against the State over events which became known as the Kerry Babies case. Ms Hayes’s solicitor Pat Mann and Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly speak to Jerry.
No new COVID-19 related deaths and 727 new cases confirmed
There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.There has been a total of 2,158 COVID-19 related deaths in...
Hopes new tenants will be announced for Manor West Shopping Centre in New Year
It's hoped new tenants will be announced for Manor West Shopping Centre in Tralee in the New Year.Manager of the Manor West Shopping Centre,...
Christmas presents among items stolen in Ardfert burglary
Gardaí are appealing for information after a large number of items, including Christmas presents, were stolen from Ardfert.Garda Kathy Murphy says Christmas presents, electrical...
My Wait is Over – December 21st, 2020
After a lengthy wait, 14-year-old Ronan Foley from Killorglin was finally operated on at the start of the month to address his severe scoliosis....
Help Close at Hand: Community Forum Continues Over Christmas – December 21st, 2020
The Kerry COVID-19 Community Response Forum continues over the holiday period and may be contacted on the freephone number 1800 807 009, 9am to...
What We Know About the New Covid Strain – December 21st, 2020
Dr Peter Stuart of IT Tralee’s faculty of biological and pharmaceutical sciences speaks to Jerry. He also addresses concerns about the vaccines.