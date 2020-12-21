Justice at Last for Joanne Hayes – December 21st, 2020

Last Friday, at the High Court, the Minister for Justice and the Garda Commissioner apologised to Joanne Hayes for the appalling hurt and distress caused to her and her family. The Abbeydorney woman was wrongly accused of murdering a baby found on a beach near Cahersiveen in 1984. The statement was made in court as Ms Hayes and her family settled an action against the State over events which became known as the Kerry Babies case. Ms Hayes’s solicitor Pat Mann and Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly speak to Jerry.